The biggest gathering in the country of the critically endangered Suffolk Punch heavy horses took place in Long Melford on Sunday as Kentwell Hall hosted the Suffolk Spectacular.

Organised by The Suffolk Horse Society, fifty horses were on show – predominantly the iconic Suffolk Punch - along with trade stands, farrier displays and children’s entertainment.

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Heavy Horseman from Banham Zoo platting a mane Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-215851009

Benefitting from some glorious weather, the show was described as fabulous by society secretary Claire Thurlow.

“Kentwell Hall was an absolutely beautiful venue and an ideal venue for Suffolk Spectacular,” said Mrs Thurlow.

Kentwell Hall owner Judith Phillips was one of those with horses on display at the show.

Attended by a ‘huge’ amount of people, the ring was busy all day with a variety of different displays, including fancy dress and Suffolk Punch riding displays.

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Isobel Champion aged 6 from Colne Engaine Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-215651009

Mrs Thurlow added that the grand parade - the most popular event of the day - was “quite a sight”.

Jill Buckle’s Nedging Sheriff won the supreme championship, presented by Mrs Phillips.

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-220443009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-220229009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-220241009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-220255009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Paul Smith with Lockspit King Louis Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-215703009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Young handler Catrin Pena from Kenning Hall with Fenland Pearl Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-215731009

LONG MELFORD: Suffolk Punch Spectacular Kentwell Hall, Sudbury Young handler Catrin Pena from Kenning Hall with Fenland Pearl Picture Mark Westley ANL-160409-215716009