A street fundraiser is being held for Macmillan Cancer Support and My WiSH charity in Sudbury on Friday, September 30.

The event is along York Road, taking place between 9am and 3pm.

Organiser Joy Shinn said: “I don’t feel they get enough credit. My uncle passed away through cancer and they were amazing from start to finish. My auntie is over from Florida and she is battling cancer, and I feel this will be a fantastic event for us as a community.”