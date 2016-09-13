Standard to be laid up

The laying up of the Clare Royal British Legion Women’s Section’s standard will take place on Sunday, September 25. It will take place at Clare Parish Church at 2pm, with a parade beforehand from 1.45pm, starting at Clare Social Club.

This will be the final event of the Clare section.

It is one of many women’s sections across the country to be closing. After more than 90 years of service a decision was taken to integrate the Women’s section with the main body of the Royal British Legion.