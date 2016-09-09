St Peter’s could do with a pair of hands

Those wondering where the hands on the four clocks of St Peter’s in Sudbury have disappeared to need not worry. Their removal is all part of a plan to give residents and visitors to the town a more accurate idea of the time.

For several years only two of the four faces have shown an accurate time and so now the hands have been taken off to be regilded in the first stage of the refurbishment which will see all four clocks repaired. The work has been paid for jointly by Sudbury Town Council and the Friends of St Peter’s.