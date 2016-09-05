Spree of Sudbury area burglaries prompts police warning and appeal

A spree of burglaries at businesses in and around the Sudbury area has led to police urging vigilance and appealing for information.

Suffolk police is also investigating possible links between the four burglaries.

The first incident occurred sometime between 11pm on Monday, August 29 and 8am on Tuesday, August 30 at a premises just off Westgate Street in Long Melford. A building was entered and safe containing cash was stolen.

In the second burglary, which took place at about 10.50pm on Tuesday, August 30 at a premises in Newton, close to the A134, an outbuilding was broken into and a petrol hedge trimmer was stolen

On Thursday, September 1 at around 11.25pm a business premises on Hunts Hill, Glemsford, was broken into and cash stolen. Two gaming machines were also damaged. A witness reported seeing a dark blue or black Ford Mondeo-shape car driving down Hunts Hill towards the A1092 shortly after the incident.

Finally, also on September 1, at about midnight, a business premises on Joes Road, Great Cornard, was broken into. A ride-on mower or similar was stolen.

Police are looking into whether any of the burglaries are related and in the meantime officers are advising the public and business owners to be particularly vigilant if they see or hear anything suspicious in their neighbourhood.

Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 reference 52839/16 (Long Melford) 52804/16 (Newton) 53207/16 (Glemsford) or 53205/16 (Great Cornard).

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org