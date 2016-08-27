Soapbox coming to Hadleigh

If you fancy hurtling down a hill in a homemade go-kart then look no further than Hadleigh as the town is about to hold its first soapbox race.

The idea was thought up by the town’s rugby club and is being organised by club social secretary Jonathan Moore.

Hadleigh Rugby Club Soap Box Races Jonathan Moore ready with cart. Adam Tydeman and Harley Taylor from Ainger Holbrow \garage Picture Mark Westley ANL-160823-225116009

The race takes place from midday on September 11, running down the Holbeck Hills near Dukes Street.

“Being a load of kids at the rugby club we immediately took to the idea of reliving our childhood,” said Mr Moore, 55.

“Part of being accredited through the Rugby Football Union is linking with the community and that is something we take seriously so we are giving Hadleigh a day of fun.”

The club is also hoping to raise its profile and possibly raise some funds in order to help with its junior sides.

The club currently coaches around 300 children.

Visitors can either pay £10 to have a go racing down the hill, either in their own kart or one of the club’s creations, or pay £2 to be a spectator.

As well as the racing there will be some stalls and refreshments available, including a beer tent and a Pimm’s tent.

There is a minimum age of 14 to participate and - as with all karting events - participants will have to agree a disclaimer.

All karts will also have to pass a safety check before being allowed to tear down the hill.

The club first thought of the idea in June and so it has been a quick turnaround to make the event a possibility.

But if successful first time round Mr Moore said he was hopeful the event could become an annual fixture on the Hadleigh calendar.

“We thought, well why not try it and see how it goes?

“It will be a bit rough and ready but often those kind of things are the most fun.

“Really I don’t know why we haven’t done it before. I know people who come along will want to race again.”

He said it would not quite match up to the likes of the well known Red Bull Soapbox race series seen on the television, but it would bring some fun to the town.

To get an application form or for more details about the event contact Mr Moore on 07545 545744 or email jmoore.suffolk@gmail.com.

More information is also available at www.facebook.com/groups/HadleighSoapbox/.

n Got a story? Call Ian Parker on 01787 886904 or email ian.parker@jpress.co.uk