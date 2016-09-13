Shelley’s firm has high hoops for the future

Shelley Weddup is running rings around her competition by making hoola hoops that are being shipped as far as Australia.

The hoola hoop maker, and dance tutor, is passionate about the health benefits that come with keeping fit with a hoop. “It’s a hell of a workout,” she says.

Shelley, 27, from Cavendish, set up her hoop making business last year and sends orders for them all over the country and abroad.

Sending a hoop through the post was a little problematic for her to start with, but now she has the postage and packing sorted with a courier company.

“I make hoops from 50mm and 20mm piping, and then it’s made to order with the customer’s decoration preference and colour scheme.

“I’ve done hoops with owls on, metalwork ones and decorated them with natural hessian and flowers.”

She added: “The furthest place I’ve sent one is to Australia.”

Shelley hopes to be able to make hoops with LED lighting – to be used at night – which are becoming very popular, as well as fire hoops.

She runs hoola hoop classes every Tuesday and Wednesday evening in Clare and says people find they help with keeping fit and active as well as calming nerves and alleviating stress. She has a Facebook page with more information called Impressions Hoopers.