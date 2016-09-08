Serious crash between lorry and motorbike shuts A134 at Sudbury

The A134 at Sudbury is closed in both directions this morning, Thursday September 8, following a serious collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

Police were called shortly before 7.50am and the road is currently closed between Shawlands Avenue roundabout and Joes Road (towards Newton).

Accident investigation work is underway. The road is likely to be closed for some hours.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 55 of 8 September.

MP James Cartlidge has this morning promised to add his weight to calls for action to be taken to improve safety on the A134.

On Twitter he said: “I’m shocked to hear of another very serious sounding crash on the A134 out of Sudbury.

“A number of you have been tweeting about safety on the A134 and I am very much aware of the issue, but still a shock to have another so soon.

“I’ve just spoken to Cllr James Finch, Cabinet member for Highways at SCC, to alert him to the crash on the A134 and ensure appropriate attention.”

More details as we have them here....