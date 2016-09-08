Roadworks set to continue on Sudbury’s Waldingfield Road

Work to complete a gas mains upgrade in Waldingfield Road started today with more temporary traffic lights and road closures in the town, despite the work originally being planned to finish in August.

National Grid will be replacing the existing iron gas mains with tough, hard-wearing plastic pipes that have a lifespan of at least 80 years. The work will keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses for decades.

The work was due to have been completed In August. However, National Grid had to postpone the final phase of work after technical difficulties.

To enable the work to be carried out safely traffic management measures will be in place. From Thursday, September 8, this will involve three-way temporary traffic lights where Waldingfield Road meets Constitution Hill and Acton Lane.

It will also be necessary to temporarily close Waldingfield Road between house numbers 12 and 61 - the stretch in Waldingfield Road between the junctions of Acton Lane and Banham Drive. A diversion route will be in place.

National Grid Authorising Engineer Vince Doggett said: “National Grid’s job is to connect people to the energy they use.

“We appreciate that this is a main route in Sudbury and we will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience caused by our work. However, it is essential that we finish this work so that we can continue providing safe and dependable gas supplies in this part of Sudbury well into the future. We would like to thank people for their patience and co-operation.”

Gas engineers may need access to homes and businesses to replace service pipes - the pipes that take gas from the main in the road to individual properties.

This work will involve temporarily interrupting the gas supply and anyone who is affected will be notified beforehand.

All National Grid engineers carry official identity cards, which people should ask to see before allowing them on their property.

For any enquiries about this work people should contact National Grid’s customer services team on 0800 096 5678. To find out more about how National Grid replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.