Rayner coming to Fleece jazz club

The Alison Rayner Quintet ANL-160824-093825001

The Alison Rayner Quintet ANL-160824-093825001

0
Have your say

Ali Rayner is to perform at The Fleece Jazz Club at Stoke by Nayland Hotel alongside ARQ, her contemporary jazz quintet.

Rayner will perform on September 16 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15. For more information visit www.fleecejazz.org.uk/.

Back to the top of the page