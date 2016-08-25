Pupils celebrate as GCSE results are revealed

For the second time in three years, Thomas Gainsborough School is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

The Great Cornard school saw 68 per cent of students attaining five or more GCSE passes at grades A*-C including English and Maths - a rise from 55 per cent in 2015 and 60 per cent in 2014, the school’s previous best results.

Grace Kirby receives a celebratory hug after picking up her results at Thomas Gainsborough School.. ANL-160825-120319001

In maths and English, 73 per cent of students achieved a grade between A* and C.

Headteacher Wayne Lloyd said: “We are delighted by these results. I would like to congratulate the students on their record-breaking performance.

“It is a fitting reward for their hard work and the dedication and the support that they have received from their teachers. We look forward to welcoming over 120 of them back into our sixth form in September.

“We expect high standards at TGS and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the highest possible outcomes for all our students into the future”.

Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil Gemma Marsh picked up 2 A*s and 5 As. ANL-160825-120334001

At Ormiston Sudbury Academy there was a six percentage point increase in the number of pupils achieving A* to C in both English in maths, now at 53 per cent.

In total 58 per cent of student achieved A* to C in English and 59 per cent in maths.

The percentage of pupils achieving three or more A* to A grades again improved, with 20 per cent of students achieving this.

Hadleigh High School pupils celebrated their GCSE results today with 64 per cent of them gaining a C or above in both GCSE English and maths, a rise of 7 per cent on 2015.

Felesia Shaju and Abby Stalker pick up their results outside Ormiston Sudbury Academy. ANL-160825-120428001

The school said more than 20 per cent of pupils had gained 5 or more A and A* grades and nine pupils were delighted to receive a minimum of 10 A* to A grades each.

Adam Morsman achieved a complete set of A*s.

Headteacher Caroline Gibson said: “We are delighted that all the efforts made by pupils and staff have been rewarded. These successful outcomes, combined with the effective skills for learning we value and develop in our pupils, will place them in a strong position for the next exciting phase of their learning.”

Staff at Hedingham School said they were delighted with their best ever GCSE examination results.

Nina Battle checking through her grades at Thomas Gainsborough School. ANL-160825-120219001

Staff were quick to point out the “hugely encouraging progress of students at all levels in relation to their starting points”, with students achieving on average half a grade higher than expectation in every subject.

In total 70 per cent of students achieved an A*-C grade in both English and maths.

In the traditional figure, an improved 68 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-C grades including English and maths.

John Panayi, headteacher at the school, said: “I am extremely pleased with the GCSE results gained by our students and wish to congratulate them for their commitment and hard work to attain their excellent examination outcomes.

“A record number of students in this cohort exceeded target grade and a special mention must go to English who achieved outstanding results.

“Within a changing examination landscape where grade boundaries and patterns of entry have altered, it is very good to note that Hedingham School has maintained high expectations for our students which is reflected in their results. This consolidates our standing as a good school.”

Thomas Gainsborough School pupil Nina Battle was delighted with her results. ANL-160825-120235001

Stoke College students were celebrating some excellent GCSE results with a number of pupils achieving top grades across many of their subjects.

The independent day and boarding school saw 65 per cent of pupils achieve five A*-C grades, with 59 per cent gaining these grades including English and Maths.

Headteacher, Frank Thompson, said: “We are so pleased for the students who worked hard to achieve their grades. At Stoke College we are proudly nonselective and it is the close working relationships with staff that allows pupils to make such strong progress.

“Our small class sizes benefit pupils of all abilities and we are particularly pleased to see how pupils at each end of the academic spectrum have exceeded national expectations.

“With the recent investment in the school we look forward to many generations of students succeeding at Stoke, not just at GCSE but also at A-level, when we open our new sixth form next year.”

Stour Valley Community School was also celebrating as 73 per cent of students achieved grades A*-C in Maths and 63 per cent in English. In total 66 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-C grades.

Headteacher Christine Inchley said she was delighted by today’s results, achieved through hard work and dedication by staff and students.

“It is such a pleasure to see young people achieve the grades they need to enable them to go on to the next stage in their education with such confidence.”

James Cooper was delighted with his results from Ormiston Sudbury Academy. James had heart surgery in 2013 and admitted it was a struggle motivating himself again. ANL-160825-120304001

Pupils at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard hold their results aloft. ANL-160825-120248001

Hannah Pearce is planning to stay at Ormiston Sudbury Academy 6th Form after achieving impressive GCSEs. ANL-160825-120346001

Thomas Gainsborough School pupils Emily Sharp (left) and Hannah Bowen, show off their results. ANL-160825-120359001