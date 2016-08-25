Pupils at Stour Valley School in Clare celebrate GCSE success

Stour Valley Community School was celebrating today after seeing 73 per cent of students achieve grades A*-C in Maths and 63 per cent in English. In total 66 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-C grades.

Headteacher Christine Inchley said she was delighted by the results, achieved through hard work and dedication by staff and students.

Celebrating top results at Stour Valley Community School in Clare ANL-160825-145953001

“It is such a pleasure to see young people achieve the grades they need to enable them to go on to the next stage in their education with such confidence.”

Notable achievements were made by Zach Hawkins, Sophie Musk, Lewis Ruddock, Jordan Lock and Ben Tibbles who have a total of 45 A* and A grades between them.