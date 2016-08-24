Police want to speak to fisherman after rape in Sudbury

Police investigating after receiving an allegation of rape in Sudbury are appealing for a fisherman to come forward as he may have information that can help the enquiry.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed to return to police on September 27, in connection with the incident that happened in the Station Road area of Sudbury on the morning of Saturday, August 13.

A teenage girl reported that she had been forced into sexual activity.

As part of the ongoing investigation into what happened police are keen to trace a man – thought to be a fisherman – who spoke to the man and who asked for directions, while the teenage girl was with him.

Detectives investigating are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Station Road area between 9am and midday who may have seen the man and the teenager together – particularly in the vicinity of the leisure centre.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Operation Gemini team at Bury St Edmunds by calling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 50051/16.