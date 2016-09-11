PICTURES: Cash machine stolen from supermarket by ram raiders in Clare

Police are appealing for information after ram raiders stole a cash machine in the early hours in Clare this morning.

An ATM machine was stolen from the Co-op in Market Hill at about 2.50am this morning.

Images of the aftermath of the ram raid in Clare. Submitted photo. ANL-161109-141954001

Offenders stole a JCB digger which was used to remove the machine and they left the scene in a stolen white pick up truck heading towards Ashen Road.

The ATM was found opened in Nethergate Street.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything and are asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 60 of September 11.