Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupils praise additional revision sessions as they celebrate GCSE results

Ormiston Sudbury Academy principal Caroline Wilson said she was delighted after finding out the schools GCSE results.

The school saw a six percentage point increase in the number of pupils achieving A* to C in both English in maths, now at 53 per cent.

Oliver King and Oscar Gammon show off their results which were some of Ormiston Sudbury Academy's best. ANL-160825-120442001

In total 58 per cent of student achieved A* to C in English and 59 per cent in maths.

The percentage of pupils achieving three or more A* to A grades again improved, with 20 per cent of students achieving this.

Mrs Wilson said: “We are delighted with today’s GCSE results, which show further significant progress and reflect another successful year.

“I am immensely proud of all our students for the talent and incredibly hard work that has led to their results. I would also like to pay tribute to the dedicated staff who create challenging lessons to ensure students excel beyond expectation.”

Hannah Pearce is planning to stay at Ormiston Sudbury Academy 6th Form after achieving impressive GCSEs. ANL-160825-120346001

Professor Toby Salt, chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “It is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background, and we are delighted to see a further rise in GCSE results at Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

“Students, staff and parents deserve great credit for these results which reflect their commitment and determination to succeed and we look forward to building on these achievements year after year.”

One of those to fulfil his potential despite facing tough physical and mental challenges was James Cooper.

James, from Meadow View Road in Sudbury, had open heart surgery in 2013 but still managed to achieve seven Cs or better in English, English literature, maths, two additional sciences, PE and geography.

Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil Gemma Marsh picked up 2 A*s and 5 As. ANL-160825-120334001

James, a promising golfer, said following the operation his confidence had been knocked and he struggled from a lack of motivation as he struggled with his sporting skills.

However, the 16-year-old managed to pick himself back up and attended weekly revision sessions in many subjects, including maths - what he believed to be his weakest subject.

He is now hoping to join the 6th Form at the academy.

Oliver King and Oscar Gammon also praised the additional revision sessions offered by the Academy.

Felesia Shaju and Abby Stalker pick up their results outside Ormiston Sudbury Academy. ANL-160825-120428001

Oliver, 16, achieved one A*, five As and four Bs, while Oscar, 16, picked up 3 A*s, 3As and five Bs.

“I packed in as many [of the revision sessions] as I could,” said Oscar. “You get out what you put in. You can’t leave it to chance.”

Other pupils who received outstanding results included Jodie Chappell who received 7A*s, 2As and a B and Felesia Shaju who collected one A*, 9As and a B.

“There’s so much relief it’s over and I can go to any 6th Form I want,” said Felesia.

“It was shocking, I was so nervous. I didn’t even want to open it but I’m so glad I did.”

Other top performers included Gemma Marsh – two A*s, five As and two Bs, Alton Jay Huinda – three A*s, four As and three Bs; Hannah Pearce – one A*, one Distinction*, three As and four Bs; and Georgia Theabold – with one A*, one Distinction*, four As and three Bs