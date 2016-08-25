Olympic inspiration for village carnival

A carnival inspired by the Olympics in Rio is coming to the streets of Lavenham on Sunday.

The annual carnival will be celebrating the sights and sounds of Brazil with a host of entertainment, including the Tropicalia Samba dancers and drummers.

Entertainment starts on the Saturday evening with a music night courtesy of the Azwun band, trombonist T-Bone and DJ Richie Rich in a marquee on the village’s recreation ground.

Organiser Annie Eves-Boland said: “The Olympics is a wonderful celebration of sporting achievement and Rio is an explosion of sight and sound. “We want to celebrate both at this year’s carnival which will have something for all the family. We are working hard to ensure this year’s event is the best Lavenham Carnival to date.” Other entertainment and activities include The Rare Breeds Motor Show, workshops and a children’s activity tent,land zorbing, archery, bungee trampolining, and an inflatable assault course. The carnival is supporting Lavenham Community Council’s fundraising for a new pre-school building.

Carnival admission is £5 per adult with free admission for under-16s.

For more information, visit www.discoverlavenham.com or on Facebook by searching for Lavenham Carnival.