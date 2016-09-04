New deal sees firm breaking sales barriers

Sudbury noise experts Echo Barrier have landed a deal which will see their award-winning acoustic barriers being used across the globe.

Echo Barrier, which has its headquarters in Drury Lane on the Woodhall Business Park, has secured a deal with United Rentals, a leading equipment rentals company who will take on a distributor role for the Sudbury firm.

Echo Barriers are used on construction sites and at music events to reduce noise, extend working hours, and improve the look of a site. They have been used at the World Trade Centre in New York and on the London Underground.

The deal will see the products being made available worldwide.

Technical director Peter Wilson who created the Echo Barrier five years ago describes it as a monumental landmark in the Sudbury company’s growth.

He said: “United Rentals can get our product in front of huge markets across the world with relative ease, which will significantly grow our business.

“We have been working with the team for a long time to try and get the deal right to benefit both parties, and we are thrilled to have finally signed on the dotted line.”

Echo Barrier launched its first noise reduction barrier in 2010 to help construction, rail and events companies and local authorities reduce the impact of works noise on local communities.