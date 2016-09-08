Motorcyclist dies in Sudbury crash

A man has died following a serious road traffic collision in Sudbury.
Police were called shortly before 7.50am this morning, Thursday, September 8, to reports of a collision between a lorry and a motorbike on the A134.
The rider of the motorbike was declared deceased at the scene.
The road will remain closed between the Shawlands Avenue/Northern Road roundabout and Joes Road (towards Newton) whilst a collision investigation takes place.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 55 of 8 September.
