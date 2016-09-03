Michael’s new style

After eight long months Michael Howard from Canham’s Road, Great Cornard finally faced the razor on Tuesday, having his first shave and hair cut.

Mr Howard, 80, is raising money for St Nicholas Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Nurses in memory of his wife Jean Howard who died from cancer on August 28, 2000.

Charity hair and beard shave for Michael Howard at Medleys in North Street Sudbury, Odette Medley with the clippers helped by her brother and shop owner Sonny, Picture Mark Westley ANL-160830-170312009

So far he has raised £155 on his online fundraising page, as well collecting money. He is hoping to raise £1,500 in total for the two charities.

Odette Medley and brother Sonny, from Medleys in Sudbury, did the trimming.

To donate to Michael’s fund visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-howard13thesnookerking.

