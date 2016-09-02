Merchant Navy flag to be flown

For possibly the first time the Red Ensign, flag of Britain’s Merchant Navy, will fly atop Stoke by Nayland’s church tower on September 3.

The new nine-foot Red Ensign, which will be flying on Merchant Navy Day on St Mary’s church, was supplied by Seafarers UK, following a request by former Royal Navy captain and resident Richard Channon.

On September 2-4, Stoke by Nayland church tower will be floodlit at night to mark the day.

