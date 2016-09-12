Man from Sudbury area suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Harwich where a man from the Sudbury area suffered a life-threatening head injury.

Officers were contacted shortly before 1.20pm yesterday to the A120 near the Phoenix Bridge.

A Mazda 6 estate towing a trailer was travelling along the Colchester-bound side when the trailer became detached and drifted across to the opposite carriageway.

It was in collision with a Ducati motorcycle, ridden by a man aged in his 60s from the Sudbury area.

The motorcyclist suffered a head injury, described as life threatening. He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The car driver, a man aged in his 40s from Manningtree, was not injured.

The road was closed while emergency services were on scene and forensic examination work was carried out.

The man had been taking part in Essex Air Ambulance’s Essex Motorcycle Run.

On its Facebook page the charity wrote: “Sadly we can confirm that the motorcyclist involved in yesterday’s accident on the A120 was participating in our Essex Motorcycle Run.

“Following a police statement issued yesterday regarding the incident, we have had a message from the family of the patient as they would like to thank all of the services that attended and are appealing for any witnesses.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dash cam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk