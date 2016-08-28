Life savers share their skills

Sudbury Community First Responders outside Sudbury Town Hall ANL-160824-132546001

Sudbury Community First Responder group held an awareness event and bucket collection outside Sudbury Town Hall on August 13, sharing some of their first aid knowledge.

“We were delighted with the amount of interest and support from our community and enjoyed showing people how simple techniques can actually help save lives,” said deputy coordinator and administrator Martin Richards.

Sudbury Community First Responders teaching the next generation life saving skills. ANL-160824-132558001

In total £328.02 was raised which will be used to further develop the group.

