Lavenham medieval silver finds declared treasure

Two silver medieval items unearthed on different occasions by the same man with a metal detector at Lavenham have been officially declared to be treasure. An inquest on Monday at Bury St Edmunds heard how Brian Byford, who was searching with the permission of the landowner, had found the two artefacts during the last two years.

