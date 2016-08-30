Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn set to attend Burston Strike School Rally

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be attending this Sunday’s Burston Strike School Rally, it has been confirmed.

Mr Corbyn, MP for Islington North, will replace Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who was due to appear at the annual event, which commemorates the longest-running strike in history.

Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong supporter of the Burston Strike School, and his presence at the rally last year gave the attendance a significant boost

A regular in recent years, his increased profile last year while competing to become Labour leader saw the rally’s attendance in 2015 swell to 3,000, and is a late addition to this year’s event.

A spokesperson for the rally said: “The organisers of the Strike School Rally unfortunately have to report that the shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP will no longer be one of the speakers at the event this year.

“John is a hugely popular figure and many people will be greatly disappointed to hear that he will not be in attendance.

The day’s proceedings will kick off 10.45am, with a number of bands, poets, and speakers set to attend.

Musical entertainment on the day will be provided by Steve White and the Protest Family, Red Flags, the NASUWT Brass Band, and the Banner Theatre 1st May Band, while performance poet Attilla the Stockbroker is due to perform, as well as renowned poet, humourist and musician John Hegley.

Suffolk Punches will also lead the march around the ‘candlestick’, which follows the route of the children’s original demonstration.

For more information visit www.burstonstrikeschool.co.uk