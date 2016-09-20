Jewellery and watches among items stolen in Hadleigh burglaries

Police are appealing for information following two burglaries in the Hadleigh area earlier this month.

Both incidents occurred on Angel Street on Friday, September 9 between 2.30pm and 5.30pm, where the offenders forced open the front door and conducted an untidy search. Items stolen include jewellery, designer sunglasses and watches.

A suspicious white van, believed to be a Ford Transit, was spotted in the area.

Officers are advising the public and business owners to be particularly vigilant if they see or hear anything suspicious in their neighbourhood.

Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time are asked to contact DC Ann Baker at Southern Area CID on 101 quoting reference 54640/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.