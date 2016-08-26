Jail term for Clare burglary culprit

A man a who burgled a workshop at Clare and attempted to commit a second break-in nearby has been jailed.

Police were able to link Marc Nicholls, 34, to the burglary in Stoke Road after discovering traces of his DNA on a screwdriver abandoned at the scene.

Prosecuting, Richard Wood, yesterday told Ipswich Crown Court that Nicholls had stolen a generator after breaking into Wayne Clerkin Motor Repairs on the evening of February 25.

On the same evening Nicholls had attempted to raid an outbuilding at Clare Park Lake and Golf Course but was disturbed by the owners and fled empty handed, said Mr Wood.

Nicholls, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, one charge of theft and one charge of attempted burglary.

He had been due to stand trial but changed his pleas to guilty before a jury had been sworn in.

The court heard that Nicholls DNA was also found on a pickaxe used to smash open a door at the Fakeover beauty salon on the Station Road Industrial Estate at Elmswell in February and on a discarded cigarette at Woodbridge where a £800 outboard motor was stolen.

Jailing him for a total of 20 months, Mr Recorder Ian Evans said that with a string of previous convictions, including 58 for theft and burglary, an immediate prison sentence was the only realistic option open to the court.