Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Halstead raid

Officers executing a drugs warrant in Halstead have seized over 320 cannabis plants from a commercial property.

Officers from Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team and our Operational Support Group executed a warrant at a commercial property in Factory Lane West, Halstead, on September 20.

Cannabis plants seized in raid in Halstead ANL-160920-164752001

Acting on information from the public, officers obtained a warrant from the courts to search the premises and found a complex cultivation set up to grow 323 cannabis plants.

All of the cannabis plants were seized to be destroyed along with any paraphernalia used to grow the drugs. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Tom Bastendorff said: “Warrant executions like these show that we will not tolerate those who supply and produce drugs in our communities.

“By taking drugs off the streets, we will have disrupted drug dealing, associated crime and we have showed others involved in drugs that thanks to intelligence from the public and our partners we will catch you. ”

Drugs raid in Halstead ANL-160920-164805001

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing or suspected cannabis cultivations is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org