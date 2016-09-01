‘Hundreds’ go to Long Melford homes meeting

A meeting to discuss controversial plans to build 71 new Long Melford homes attracted scores of residents last night.

Villager Rob Simpson said hundreds of villagers turned out to attend a public meeting at The Old School Community Centre regarding the proposed development in Bull Lane by developer Hopkins Homes.

The plan include 25 affordable properties, open spaces and garages which will have access with Bull Lane in the south of the village.

Local councillors have criticised the development citing the risk of flooding and an inadequate road network.

Mr Simpson said: “Although invited, both Babergh planners, Hopkins Homes and relevant others did not attend.

“The meeting exposed the dangers of the development causing many risks, including heavy traffic congestion, road safety concerns, flooding, bottlenecks at junctions and extra pressure on the local school and doctors surgery.”

There meeting was called for anyone living or working in Long Melford to discuss the developer’s proposals and get people’s reactions.