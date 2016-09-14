High hopes for annual return after Hadleigh soapbox success

What is believed to have been Hadleigh’s first ever soapbox race - hurtling down a hill in a go-kart - has been hailed a success.

Now the organisers, Hadleigh Rugby Club, hope the event can become an annual fixture in the town’s social calendar, as glorious sunshine and the chance to see volunteers tear down a hill in homemade karts brought out the masses.

Hadleigh Soapbox. Picture by Andy Newman. ANL-160913-131143001

Around 400 spectators turned up, many more than rugby club social secretary Jonathan Moore was expecting.

He said: “It went very well. We had absolutely perfect weather and the crowds turned up in their hundreds. I was amazed.”

In total around 30 people raced down Holbecks Hill, with only one injury suffered.

The winners were Skip and Crew from Hadleigh Sea Scouts, with karts of all shapes and sizes seen on the day, including a ‘Tonka Truck’ and an ambulance.

Hadleigh Soapbox. Picture by Andy Newman. ANL-160913-131153001

In total around £700 was raised on the day which will be used to help support the development of the club’s younger players.

Pictures by Andy Newman, Barry Dallas, Clare Skinner, James Marshall, Peter Cutts and Richard Gifford,

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131047001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131058001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131109001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131121001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131204001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Clare Skinner. ANL-160913-131215001

Hadleigh Soapbox Race. Picture by Barry Dallas. ANL-160913-131227001