Family’s exasperation at home bid process

A Boxford family say they are distraught at failed efforts to get a new home in village - one of four built specifically for locals.

Despite living in the village for more than 25 years, they have not been able to secure a home in the newly-built Station Field development, off Sand Hill.

Babergh’s new development of 25 homes includes social housing for people with strong Boxford roots or connections.

But the hopes of Owen Morgan, 28, and his fiancée Bronwen Cottrell, 21, who has just finished a university course, that they would qualify for a new flat have been dashed.

For the last year the couple have been living in a rented home in Hadleigh and in the summer didn’t renew their annual tenancy because they were optimistic that they would get priority for a new place to live in Boxford.

But now the couple are still effectively “camping” living in a loft conversion of his parent’s home in Boxford after the application was turned down – and his mother Jenny is upset and angry at the council’s policy for allocating the new homes.

She said: “It is hard to think how they could be more qualified for somewhere to live in Boxford.

“We have lived here for more than 25 years and before that we were in Groton. How local do you have to be?

“We know that a huge number of people applied for one of the flats but knew that priority would be given to people from the village.

“It’s heart-breaking to see that they have been rejected and can’t get a place in the village where Owen grew up.”

Former Boxford postmistress Sally Robbie tried but failed to secure three new homes on the housing development promised to locals only.

Sally, of Ellis Street, who has lived in the village for more than 20 years, says she was told she was a “prime candidate” for the new properties but when her son Nick tried to buy a home to rent to his mother, he was told the offer had closed without a chance to counter-offer.

At the time, district councillor Bryn Hurren said the privately-owned homes must go to people with links to the village. “If they haven’t, then questions will be asked,” he said.

A spokesman for Babergh Council said there had been enormous interest in the scheme, but there were conditions that had to be met for people to qualify.

A spokesman said: “The criteria for social housing allocations are that all applicants are placed in a band from A to E, depending on their housing need with overcrowding and medical or welfare needs placing applicants in a higher band.

“Most properties are offered to the applicant with the highest need who has waited the longest. However, the new properties in Boxford were built specifically to meet a local housing need, with priority going to people with a connection to Boxford.

“This was specified way back in the original planning process.

“A Deed which forms part of that process sets out exactly what counts as a local connection.

“The highest priority is given to people who are currently living in the village and have done so for two years.

“Only if there are insufficient applicants in this category are other connections such as family, employment or past residence considered.

“If there are more local applicants than vacancies, the applicant with the highest priority would be offered the property.”