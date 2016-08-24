Fairfields picks up five prizes at Great Taste Awards

Artisan crisp producer, Fairfields Farm Crisps, is celebrating its biggest award haul yet having scooped five golds in the Great Taste Awards.

It was also the only crisp company to achieve a coveted two-star Gold award for its Parsnip Crisps with Essex Honey and Black Pepper.

As the country’s biggest food awards, the Great Taste Awards are judged on taste alone, so a gold award is seen as the highest possible accolade for food and drink producers.

This year, Wormingford-based Fairfields Farm Crisps picked up five gold awards including a two-star Gold for its Parsnip Crisps with Essex Honey and Black Pepper, as well as one-star gold awards for its Lightly Sea Salted, Aspall Cyder Vinegar, Sweet Chilli and for Jackpots Mature Cheddar and Spring onion.

Fairfields Farm Crisps makes all its crisps in its own purpose-built factory using its own home-grown potatoes.

Every batch of crisps is hand-cooked using local flavours where possible.

“These awards are testament to the quality of our hand-cooked crisps,” said founder and third-generation potato farmer, Robert Strathern.

“Since opening our own factory in 2012 we’ve worked hard to create the highest quality selection of delicious crisps.

“We take huge pride in what we do so receiving five golds in the Great Taste Awards is a huge achievement and we’re incredibly proud.”

“Best of all, we are the only crisp company to receive a coveted two-star Gold award, which is a real pat on the back,” adds Robert.