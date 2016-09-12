Early chess piece goes on show

Residents will get the chance to see a beautifully-carved chess piece found during renovations of the Co-op Bank in Market Hill in the 1980s.

Now that the bank has closed, the rook is going on display at Sudbury’s Heritage Centre in time for the Heritage Open Day on Saturday.

The piece is believed to date back to the 12th or 13th century and was found under floorboards in the building. It was given to the Tourist Information Centre at the library, and handed over to Heritage Centre. Pictured is David Burnett, xxx and xx with the piece.