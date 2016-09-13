E-fit released after burglary in Newton near Sudbury

Police are issuing an E-fit likeness of a man they would like to trace after a burglar was disturbed in the village of Newton, near Sudbury.

The incident occurred at around 1.25pm yesterday, Monday, September 12, at an address in the vicinity of Rotten Row.

The offender gained entry to the house via a downstairs window but was disturbed when a man working at the property returned. After a brief tussle between the two men, the suspect fled empty-handed.

The man depicted in the E-fit is described as white with a tanned complexion, aged in his late thirties to early forties, approximately 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark-coloured bomber jacket, black tie and was using earphones.

Anyone who believes they recognise this man, or who has any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 55049/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.