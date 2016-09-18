Dressing up Roald Dahl Day

Fantastic Mr Fox, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Danny, the Champion of the World were among the books children chose characters from for Roald Dahl Day.

Tuesday marked 100 years since the birth of the much-loved author and, to celebrate, schools across the region invited pupils to dress up as their favourite character from his books.

Celebrations for Roald Dahl's birthday - Hartest Primary School Pictured: Rufus Dyer-Smith as the BFG ANL-160913-154135009

Karen Harman, interim headteacher at Hartest, said: “We had a fantastic day and we used Roald Dahl and his stories and poetry as an inspiration across the curriculum.”

Celebrations for Roald Dahl's birthday - Hartest Primary School Pictured: Jack Carter-Wright as Mike TV ANL-160913-154146009

Celebrations for Roald Dahl's birthday - Hartest Primary School Pictured: Henry Laffin as Willy Wonka ANL-160913-154159009

Celebrations for Roald Dahl's birthday - Hartest Primary School Pictured: Maizy Bream and Eli Wilson as the Oompa Loompa's ANL-160913-154212009

Celebrations for Roald Dahl's birthday - Hartest Primary School Pictured; Lilly Mackell and Isabelle Bolton ANL-160913-154112009