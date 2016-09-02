Countdown begins to St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out

An army of pyjama-clad women are set to light up Bury St Edmunds as the countdown to a moonlight charity walk begins.

With more than 2,000 women already signed up for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out – this year’s moonlight walk looks set to be a record breaker.

The walk on Saturday, September 10 sees women come together in their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears while walking either six or 11.2 miles around the town.

One walker who won’t be letting her holiday plans stand in the way of her Girls Night Out fun is Beryl Fox, who will be pulling on her trainers and bunny ears in Portugal.

Beryl’s uncle Peter Bryant was cared for by the hospice before his death in March and she is part of a team undertaking a variety of activities to raise funds in his memory.

She said: “When I looked at the dates I realised I was on holiday in Portugal, but then I thought there is no reason I can’t do it abroad so that is what I am doing, bunny ears and all.”

One team who will be joining in the fun in Bury, which starts on Angel Hill, will be a gaggle of women from Suffolk Housing.

“We have all heard about the great atmosphere and seen the brilliant pictures, we are even hoping some of our male colleagues will join us on the night as marshals,” said team member Hazel Egan.

Support them at {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SHS-girls/www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SHS-girls/click here}

Sign up at www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk or fill out the adjacent form.