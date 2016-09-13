Councillors to decide on one council HQ for Babergh and Mid Suffolk

Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are to discuss four options which will bring their services together under one roof.

At two separate council meetings councillors will be asked to choose the best way forward.

Mid Suffolk District Council Offices ENGANL00120131104102527

The choice is to move all services to Hadleigh, or to Needham Market, or to share accommodation with Endeavour House in Ipswich. The fourth option would be a new building.

Cllr Jennie Jenkins, Babergh District Council leader, said: “Standing still is not an option. The decision before councillors is to ensure services are better for residents, simpler for staff and more cost effective for taxpayers.”

Cllr Glen Horn, deputy leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “The current ways the public access the council’s services are antiquated, confusing, difficult and bureaucratic. Therefore the status quo is not an option.”

Currently both councils work in tandem from separate headquarters in Hadleigh and Needham Market.

The strategy also sets out the five key ways people can access services which it says will radically improve after a decision is made.

There will be one access point in each district for face to face meetings, one main phone number charged at a local rate and chanelled through a customer contact centre.

There will also be a single email address and a new simpler website for residents who prefer to do their household business on line.

Councillors in Babergh meet on September 20 to decide the way forward with Mid Suffolk members meeting two days later.