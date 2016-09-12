Council faces legal challenge on homes

Babergh council is facing yet another High Court battle over controversial plans for dozens of new homes in Bildeston.

Just months after angry residents in East Bergholt launched a legal challenge about homes, objectors in Bildeston are also pressing for a judicial review into a scheme for 48 homes overlooking the village.

And protesters have been overwhelmed by support and cash - a fighting fund set up to cover legal fees asked every household in the village for help has already topped £20,000.

Campaigners in Bildeston, which has a population of 1,000, say the plans for housing on open fields have been approved without proof that the homes are actually needed.

Keep Bildeston Beautiful group claims Babergh District Council has breached planning law, and now the parish council is taking the matter to the High Court in what it believes could be a test case.

Jocelyn Targett from Keep Bildeston Beautiful said: ”We are not a bunch of NIMBYS - in fact we do want houses in our back garden rather than on the edge of the village. There are brownfield sites in the village which should be developed first. The support from people living here has been terrific.”

He added: “We all appreciate that new homes are needed in the area but the council has not proved local need.”

In the letter sent out to hundreds of homes in the village and surrounding communities, like Chelsworth and Monks Eleigh, the group explained: ”It is vital we stop the planners now - there will be no going back once the diggers destroy the countryside around our village.

“What is worse, a legal precedent will have been set meaning that developers could build any estate on any field next to any village without having to prove that the houses are actually needed.

“We are not against new houses, but they have to be needed and they have to be in the right place - the countryside should only be concreted over when available sites in towns and villages have been built on first. This is not just our opinion it is local and national law.”

The parish council says that permission was initially refused last year, and the major reason was that there was no evidence of proven local need to justify the development.

Parish council chairman Alan Guttridge said: ”We are not opposed to growth, or new housing, but it is the appropriateness of such development and its integration with the village. Babergh should have considered alternative sites before allowing high-quality agricultural land to be used for new housing and before developing brownfield sites within the village.”

A spokesman for Babergh council said: ”One of the factors driving growth is the Office of National Statistics’ prediction that over the next 20 years the populations of Babergh and Mid Suffolk will grow by 10 per cent and 20 per cent respectively which, along with other factors such as increasing life expectancy and the smaller number of people in each household, translates into up to 20,000 new homes needed across the two districts by 2036.”

The spokesman added that because the Bildeston plan could be facing a judicial review, the council was unable to comment on the situation.