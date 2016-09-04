‘Complex rescue’ after car overturns on A131 near Halstead

Emergency services carried out a ‘complex rescue’ following a crash near Halstead last night.

A vehicle overturned onto its side on the A131 between Halstead and Braintree shortly before 11.30pm.

Two fire crews from Halstead worked with the Ambulance Service and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to release two casualties in what was described by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service as a ‘complex rescue’.

The casualties were released by around 1am this morning.