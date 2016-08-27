Comedy play up next For Sudbury players

Comedy and pathos go hand in hand in the next production from Quay Theatre-based Sudbury Dramatic Society, as they take on Sue Townsend’s Bazaar and Rummage.

Townsend, author of the Adrian Mole books, crafted the funny and moving story of three severely agoraphobic women who, as part of a self-help group, have left their homes for the first time in years, and made it to a London church hall to run a rummage sale, organised by trainee social worker Fliss and ex-agoraphobic volunteer Gwenda.

Audiences should note it contains some strong language and adult humour.

The play is on at The Quay Theatre from September 6-10 at 7.45pm, tickets are now on sale. Call 01787 374745 or visit www.quaysudbury.com.