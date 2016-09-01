Clare Priory’s first flower show

Clare Priory’s first Festival of Flowers, in its recently-extended church, attracted a host of visitors and a chorus of praise, said Father David Middleton OSA, parish priest of the Mother of Good Counsel Church at the Priory.

He complimented the wide variety and the artistic accomplishment of the floral displays.

The baptismal font at Clare Priory during its flower show.

“We were delighted with the numbers of visitors and their appreciative comments,” said Father David.

“The story that unfolded through flowers really mirrored the history of the Order of St Augustine.

“Our thanks to all our visitors and to our hard-working and enthusiastic team of flower-arrangers. It was a lovely weekend. It would be worth doing again.”