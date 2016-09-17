Citizens Advice on lookout for volunteers

Sudbury Citizens Advice is seeking more volunteers as it prepares to move to its new permanent location in the town.

In July it left Belle Vue House in Sudbury, following the decision by landowner Babergh District Council that the house could be demolished.

It is currently based in temporary locations but has started looking for more volunteers to help support people who use its services.

A spokesman said: “There is a variety of roles available to suit all interests and experiences, and we welcome applications from all ages and backgrounds.

“Volunteering at Citizens Advice gives you the opportunity to gain wider knowledge of the issues that people in society face, as well as skills in communicating with a wide range of people.

“Not only will you give a valuable service to your community but you will also gain so much from this experience yourself.”

If you are interested you can visit Sudbury Library on September 26-27 from 10am to 2pm or call 01787 378204.