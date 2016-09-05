Charity skiffle gig

It is hoped tuneful tones which helped transform a generation of music will fill a Sudbury church in aid of a good cause.

The Lonnie Donegan and Skiffle Tribute Concert, featuring the Black Diamonds, will be coming to the All Saints’ Church in Church in Church Street on Saturday, September 24.

The concert, being held in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 including nibbles and can be purchased by calling 01787 372352.