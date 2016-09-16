Changes to A134 after crash death

Campaigners will see speed restrictions brought in on dangerous parts of the A134, the news coming just days after a man was killed.

Gary Parker, 49, who was riding a motorcycle, died after a collision with a lorry between Shawlands Avenue roundabout and Joes Road on the A134 last Thursday.

This comes after two serious collisions on the A134 in less than a week in July, one near the KFC roundabout in Sudbury and the other near Newton Green.

James Finch, cabinet member for highways and transport at Suffolk County Council, confirmed to the Free Press this week that he is confident of getting new speed restrictions put in place on the road at accident hotspots.

These would see the limit dropped to 40mph just west of the garden centre, through to Newton, and between Honey Tye and Nayland.

“Both these areas have had a number of accidents over the years,” he said.

“In Nayland there is particular concern as we have housing where children are crossing to get to school.

“In Newton we have had a number of accidents, at the Valley Road junction in particular.”

Mr Finch said there were bureaucratic hoops the new limits had to go through but he was confident they would be in place before the end of the year, if not, within the first quarter of 2017.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said: “The A134 seems to have had several major crashes and obviously people are very worried.

“That stretch of road does have big issues.

“This latest incident is very tragic. I pass my thoughts on to the family.”

He said as well as speeding vehicles there were sharp bends and people trying to get out of Valley Road, all adding to the dangers.

However, he said there were many similar roads in the region and insisted drivers needed to take care.

nWitnesses to the crash are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 55 of 8 September.