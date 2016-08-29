Chairman’s charity golf day

Braintree District Council chairman Frankie Rizzi’s charity golf day is at Gosfield Lake Golf Club on September 7.

It costs £190 for a team of four including 18 holes of golf, an evening meal, presentations and a raffle, all in aid of Halstead, Braintree & Witham Homestart and Essex Search and Rescue.

