Cavendish’s heritage homes get revamp

A group of much-photographed thatched cottages, overlooking Cavendish’s picturesque village green, are getting a facelift this autumn.

The five pink cottages, known as Hyde Park Corner, are run by The George Savage Trust - named after a Cavendish-born land and property owner who left money “for the poor and sick of the village” when he died in the 1930s.

The almshouses were purchased by the Cavendish Preservation Society and handed over to The George Savage Trust in 1957.

Nigel Wakefield from the Trust said: “Overlooking the village green and with the backdrop of the village church, the cottages have for decades provided the enchanting setting for many calendar photoshoots, symbolic not just of rural Suffolk but of rural England.

“The properties were originally rescued from demolition and refurbished from a derelict condition during the 1950s, and during the early 1970s they suffered a devastating fire and were subject to rebuild in 1972.

“It is intended that by late October, with the joinery manufactured and installed, the cottages will be returned to a weather-proof construction and historically appropriate appearance, once again to be photographed by the many tourists who pass through Cavendish.”

Mr Wakefield said that a routine inspection of the cottages, prior to them being repainted, had shown poor condition joinery which badly needed repair.

The Trust will replace the front doors and the cottages’ front-facing windows, reinstating the historic design of joinery shown in early photographic records.

New residents must be over the age of 60 and have some connection with Cavendish either through family or residence.

However, the necessary repair work has provided an opportunity to reinstate the historic design of joinery shown in early photographic records taken of the cottages.

The Trust said it has received generous financial assistance from The Pamela Matthews Charitable Trust. Pamela Matthews died in 2005 and left Cavendish Hall to the Landmark Trust.

