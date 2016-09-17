Carys aims for the stars as she heads to TV auditions

An 11-year-old from Sudbury is preparing to take on two of her biggest challenges yet as she dreams of being a successful singer.

Carys Thomas is preparing to audition for two television talent shows, having being praised by Britain’s Got Talent judges after reaching the third round when she was just eight years old.

Sudbury: Talented singer Carys Thomas who has auditions for Britain's Got Talent and a junior version of the voice. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160913-205540009

As well trying out for the popular ITV show for a second time, Carys is also auditioning for The Voice Kids, where she could work with well-known television singing coach Carrie Grant

Carys’s mum Sharron Thomas said she was shocked when she found out she had been given an audition.

“When she was on BGT she was told to strengthen her voice. She’s had professional voice coaching, but she’s still only 11.

“If she doesn’t go through, so what? She’s still got time ahead of her. But people believe she is good enough.”

The audition for The Voice Kids takes place on Saturday, with BGT auditions in November.

A lover of the arts, the Year 7 pupil has recently started at Thomas Gainsborough School and is hoping to join as many different acting, singing and dancing clubs as she can, excited about the opportunities her new school can provide.

Other interests include animals, but it is singing where her real passion lies.

And she has some good genes to fall back on: her grandfather was in the Morriston Orpheus Choir in Wales.

Ms Thomas, 46, who lives with Carys in Chelsea Court, Sudbury, along with daughter Chloe, 13, and partner Wayne Roberts, said Carys had always sung, trying to copy her grandfather, and it was only when she sang at a school nativity play aged five that her talents were first noticed.

Since then her tastes have developed more into pop music and she has the best possible coaching, being trained by former pop star Maria Nayler, travelling to Southend-on-Sea for lessons once or twice a month.

Mrs Nayler said: “Carys has a powerful voice for her age and has huge potential for the future.”

Previously Carys reached the final round of auditions before television and Ms Thomas said it would be a great achievement if she could go one stage further this time.

Although specifically a singing competition, she expects The Voice Kids to be a sterner test, pitted against 500 other singers aged between nine and 14-years-old.

“It’s the first time it has come to the UK for kids. It would be brilliant if she does manage to get through.

“I’m optimistic, but in reality she may not be what they are looking for.”

Ms Thomas said her daughter had no fears about getting on stage and performing in front of top industry professionals. She added: “When it comes to singing she doesn’t care.”

Indeed it is Mum who is more likely to get nervous, especially when it comes to meeting famous faces such as Carrie Grant.

“It’s good she doesn’t really know her as she can’t get nervous,” said Ms Thomas.

Both The Voice Kids and Britain’s Got Talent are due to be aired in 2017.