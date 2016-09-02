Campaigners put plea to leader

Save Our Bus Station campaigners (SOBS) have taken their plea for more information about Sudbury’s new bus station directly to the leader of Babergh District Council.

The letter, from SOBS chairwoman Teresa Bishop, asks Jennie Jenkins why the bus station is being moved to Girling Street when they feel independent appraisals and public opinion suggest the bus station should remain in the vicinity of Hamilton Road.

“There are a number of questions that need answering around why Babergh chose this option, but despite frequent requests we cannot not get any direct answers from the council,” said Mrs Bishop. “Our only recourse was to write to the leader of Babergh directly,” .

Among the other questions SOBS feel need answering are; why did the public consultation last year only offer Girling Street based options and why Sudbury Steering Group, a body SOBS members feel is “unelected and unaccountable”, has taken responsibility for the project?

“SOBS is campaigning on behalf of the 4,500 people who have signed the petition opposing the proposed bus station relocation to Girling Street,” added Mrs Bishop.

“They feel councillors and the Sudbury Steering Group are running roughshod over their concerns and the petition is their way of voicing their discontent.”

SOBS is holding a public meeting on Monday, September 12, at 7pm in St Peter’s, Sudbury.

Campaigners hope the meeting, which is open to all, will clarify some of their concerns, and hope to have answers to their questions from Mrs Jenkins in time.

SOBS campaigners will continue to run their petition on the Market Hill every Thursday and Saturday.