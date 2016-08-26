Bus station petition signed by 4,000

In less than two weeks more than 4,000 Sudbury residents have signed a petition opposing Sudbury’s bus station being moved to Girling Street.

The petition by Save Our Bus Station (SOBS) asks for other options to be considered.

SUDBURY Petition against bus station move Sudbury Market, Market Hill, Sudbury Campaigners from Save Our Bus Station in Sudbury getting residents to sign their petition against the moving of the bus station from the Hamilton Road Quarter to Girling Street to allow for redevelopment. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160823-225201009

“People are stunned by the speed at which the Girling Street option is moving ahead against the wishes of the majority of residents,” said SOBS chairwoman Teresa Bishop.

“Sudbury people are not against progress, but they do wish to be consulted and then listened to when they express concerns.

“They feel councillors and the Sudbury Steering Group are running roughshod over their concerns and the petition is their only way of voicing their discontent.”

The petition asks for a comprehensive review into alternative locations around the Hamilton Road area.

“We have not dug our heels in and said the current location is the only location for a bus station,” said Mrs Bishop.

“We are prepared to be flexible, but the closeness to the main shopping centre and town amenities, together with reduced traffic congestion and the rail station link, seem to point overwhelmingly to a Hamilton Road area solution.”

Sudbury Steering Group has said the bus station must be moved to allow for the area’s redevelopment and says decisions have been made after a long period of assessment and consultation.

The Sudbury Society has also expressed its reservations about the move to Girling Street, though it agreed the station must be relocated.

Society chairman Lorna Hoey raised concerns that the bus and train station would be moved further apart, preferring a station in what is currently car parking in front of the Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

On behalf of the Society she wrote: “The Society is not against development, but we would prefer the decision-makers to provide us with reasoned argument for those decisions and not simply, as it seems, to force issues through against the wishes of the people of Sudbury.”

Simon Barrett, chairman of the Sudbury Steering Group has said that this option proved to be financially unviable.

Sudbury Society vice chairman Robin Drury, who previously supported a move to the Kingfisher car park, has also written a letter stating that he now agrees that Girling Street is “the deliverable option”.

The petition can be signed at the Market Hill every Thursday and Saturday.