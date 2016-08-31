Bus network expands

Latest education news from the Suffolk Free Press, suffolkfreepress.co.uk, @sfpsudbury on Twitter

Latest education news from the Suffolk Free Press, suffolkfreepress.co.uk, @sfpsudbury on Twitter

0
Have your say

More parents of children attending Stoke College near Clare can now take advantage of an extension to the school’s transport network.

New routes have been put in place to serve areas in Essex, Suffolk and Cambridge - including Sudbury via Glemsford and Long Melford.

Back to the top of the page