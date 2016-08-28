Braving the shave in memory of his wife

A man from Great Cornard is braving the razor this month after not having had a shave or a hair cut for eight months. Michael Howard, 80, from Canhams Road, is raising money for St Nicholas Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Nurses in memory of his wife Jean Howard who died from cancer on August 28, 2000.
The shave will take place at Medleys in North Street on August 30 at 2pm.
To donate to Michael’s fund visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-howard13thesnookerking.
